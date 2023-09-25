Patriots JuJu Smith-Schuster explains his illegal block penalty and the inspiration behind it "It's funny, I was watching Hines Ward, his blocking videos, before the game today." JuJu Smith-Schuster (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster had more penalty yards than receiving yards during the Patriots 15-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

He made one catch for five yards. He was also whistled for a 10-yard illegal blocking penalty for a hit on Jets linebacker CJ Mosley.

The veteran receiver told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry that he was trying to make something happen. He tried to make a block for Mike Gesicki, and it didn’t turn out the way it was supposed to.

“I was just trying to make a play to help my boys,” Smith-Schuster said. “I wasn’t thinking. I keep forgetting there’s a new rule.”

Smith-Schuster, who began his career in Pittsburgh in 2017, said told Perry that he was watching highlights of another Steelers receiver before the game.

“It’s funny, I was watching Hines Ward, his blocking videos, before the game today,” Smith-Schuster said. “I saw that, and I saw an opportunity, and I took advantage of it. Yeah, it wasn’t smart by me to do that. Different era.”

Here’s the JuJu Smith-Schuster block that drew a penalty. C.J. Mosley was heated after the play. pic.twitter.com/ngQBV72kSI — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 24, 2023

Ward is part of the reason the rules got changed to usher in this “different era” of football. The former Super Bowl MVP had a reputation as one of the league’s fiercest blockers. One of the more memorable blocks of Ward’s career came in 2008, when he leveled Bengals linebacker Keith Rivers with a blindside hit during a regular-season game.

Rivers broke his jaw on the play, causing him to miss the final nine games of his rookie season. The hit prompted a rule change, informally known as the Hines Ward rule, that outlawed high, blindside hits, according to ESPN.

Smith-Schuster, who is the Patriots’ highest-paid receiver was touted as a potential No. 1 option heading into the season. He has 10 catches for 66 yards through his first three games with New England.