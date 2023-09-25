Patriots Report: Former Patriots CB J.C. Jackson has a new arrest warrant in Massachusetts Jackson reportedly missed a probation violation hearing in Attleboro and now has a warrant for his arrest. J.C. Jackson Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson missed a probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court on Friday and now has a warrant out for his arrest, according to Chris Mason of MassLive.

Jackson, who was charged with criminal speeding in 2021, did not meet the terms of his probation, MassLive reports. He did not pay a $300 fine and did not complete a program that was part of the terms, the report says.

Jackson, 27, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free-agent in 2018. He left to join the Chargers after the 2021 season. He signed a five-year $82.5 million deal with the team.

The Chargers benched Jackson during their 28-24 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that the move was a coach’s decision.

Jackson has three tackles and one interception over two games this season. He missed most of last season with a knee injury.