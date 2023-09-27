Patriots injury report: Five players limited, Mike Onwenu is on the mend

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots had five players limited at practice on Wednesday, and did not have anyone on the Did Not Participate list.
The limited players are as follows:
DL Christian Barmore – Knee
DL Davon Godchaux – Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones – Ankle
OL Sidy Sow – Concussion
G Cole Strange – Knee
Godchaux, who left the Jets game with an ankle injury is a new addition to the list. Barmore, Jones, Sow, and Strange were all questionable for Sunday’s game after being limited in practice most of last week.
New England got some good news about offensive guard Mike Onwenu, who was removed from the injured list. Onwenu missed most of the preseason with an injury, and it appears he is on the mend.
The Cowboys had five players, including receiver CeeDee Lamb, who did not participate on Wednesday.
