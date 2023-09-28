Patriots Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez named NFL’s defensive rookie of the month Gonzalez is off to a strong start early in his Patriots career. Christian Gonzalez's interception in Sunday's Patriots loss represents the highlight of a promising start to his NFL career.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been named NFL defensive rookie of the month for September, the league announced Thursday.

Gonzalez, who the Patriots selected with the 17th pick of the 2023 NFL draft, has lived up to expectations so far.

He helped the Patriots keep Tyreek Hill in check. The seven-time Pro Bowler was held to five catches for 40 yards and one touchdown in Week 2. Gonzalez also made a highlight reel interception on a deep ball from Tua Tagovailoa intended for Hill.

Gonzalez was had the second-most tackles [7] by a Patriots player against the Eagles in the season opener. He also recorded his first career sack in that game.

Last week, Gonzalez and the Patriots limited Zach Wilson to 157 yards passing. Wilson had no passing touchdowns. The Patriots picked up their first win of the season against New York on Sunday.

The first-rounder from Orgeon has been a day-one starter for the Patriots, and he’s off to an award-winning start.