Patriots It looks like the 2023 Patriots have a new team slogan "There's no outside force coming to save us."

The Patriots are no strangers to season-long slogans and rallying cries.

“Do Your Job” has been a mantra preached by Bill Belichick and his coaching staff throughout the years of the Patriots’ dynasty.

But new seasons often yield new catchphrases and monikers, such as the “Boogeymen” defense found on the 2019 roster.

And through just three games of the 2023 season, it looks like this Patriots crew has a new motto to build upon.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, several players in the Patriots’ locker room were wearing brand-new gray sweatshirts. On the front was the throwback “Pat Patriot” logo.

On the back, eight words: “NO ONE IS COMING IT’S UP TO US”

According to Patriots’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the new hoodies were handed out by Patriots assistant head coach Joe Judge.

So what exactly does the new slogan mean? Is it a cry for help for more offensive weapons? A call-back to Rick Pitino’s infamous press conference with the Celtics?

As expected, Jabrill Peppers offered up the answer — that was far less dramatic than some expected.

“It’s gotta be us,” Peppers said, per Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. “There’s no outside force coming to save us.”

Barring the Patriots swinging a blockbuster deal before the NFL trade deadline in the coming weeks, New England isn’t going to be adding any season-altering reinforcements beyond the players on their current roster, as well as players on IR like Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, and Tyquan Thornton.

If the Patriots want to right the ship and avoid a 1-3 start to the 2023 season, it’s going to fall on the usual suspects like Mac Jones, Matthew Judon and the rest of New England’s key cogs on both sides of the ball to deliver, staring with Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

