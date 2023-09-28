Patriots Patriots legend Ty Law has harsh response to ex-Steelers’ accusations of cheating "You're getting the ball. Don't be mad at us because your O-line can't block." Ty Law was the latest ex-Patriot to blast Jerome Bettis’ claim against the 2004 Patriots. Winslow Townson / AP Photo

Add Ty Law to the long list of former Patriots who are less than pleased with accusations by Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis that New England stole the Steelers’ signals during the AFC Championship Game in January 2005.

During an appearance on the “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast, Bettis claimed that the Patriots were aware what play the Steelers were going to run on a critical 4th-and-1 in the first quarter — ultimately calling a timeout after spotting a particular signal on Pittsburgh’s sideline.

“Who normally goes to the sideline on timeouts? The defensive captains, right? They told the nose guard, [Ted] Washington, they pulled him to the sideline,” Bettis said. “Big 400-pound guy, he don’t want to go to the sideline and come all the way back,” Betts said. “What he want to go to the sideline for? … They stopped us on fourth down. That’s a critical play in the game.“

“They had our signs and they called a timeout to get them ready for that play because they knew it was coming. No question in my mind. I remember vividly because I thought, ‘Why is this big dude going to the sideline?’”

New England ultimately snuffed out Bettis’ run up the middle on the fourth-down play to force a turnover — with Tom Brady subsequently hitting Deion Branch for a 60-yard touchdown on the very next play. The Patriots went on to beat the Steelers, 41-27, en route to another Super Bowl title.

Since Bettis’ claims, various Patriots and media members have poked holes in the Hall-of-Fame running back’s conspiracy, noting that New England did not even call a timeout before the fourth-down play.

Speaking on WEEI on Thursday, Law was a bit more upfront with Bettis’ comments.

“I’m gonna call my boy Jerome out on this one,” Law said during his weekly appearance on “The Greg Hill Show”. “Jerome Bettis, you are full of s—. Absolutely full of s—. First of all, it’s fourth-and-one. What is your nickname? The Bus. We know you’re getting the ball! Fourth-and-one, big ass running back in the back. You’re getting the ball. Don’t be mad at us because your O-line can’t block.”

.@OfficialTyLaw reacts to @JeromeBettis36 accusing the Pats of cheating in the ‘04 AFC Title Game: “You are full of shit”



Watch: pic.twitter.com/yvWZstns9I — WEEI (@WEEI) September 28, 2023

On Tuesday, former Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork noted that Bettis’ claim falls flat, considering that Ted Washington wasn’t even on the 2004 Patriots roster.

Fellow ex-Patriot Matt Chatham opted to go more in-depth with his retort against Bettis, breaking down the play in question and showing that New England’s nose tackle didn’t make a lateral move to anticipate Bettis’ run up the middle in search of a first down.

Now I’m giving this 100x the attention it deserves, my bad…just can’t get over how made up the ENTIRE story is😆



From all the other details that others pointed out were fiction, to now WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED IN THE PLAY. Nobody “looped” around to a hole they knew was coming or… pic.twitter.com/A6NiKOlbjy — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 26, 2023

Even former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel, who has made a habit out of criticizing Bill Belichick at any available opportunity, has called out Bettis and Roethlisberger for their claims this week.

Tom Brady was better than Ben Roethlisberger, Rodney Harrison was better than Troy Polamalu, Corey Dillion was better than Jerome Bettis etc…. pic.twitter.com/wArDWVf50H — Asante Samuel Sr. (@pick_six22) September 27, 2023

