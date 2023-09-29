Patriots Sidy Sow clears concussion protocol, available for Patriots against Dallas Cowboys Five Patriots are listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. The Patriots removed Sidy Sow from their injury report on Friday. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

The Patriots are nearly back to full strength on their offensive line. Sidy Sow cleared concussion protocol and was removed from New England’s injury report Friday. He’ll be available on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Five other Patriots, including one offensive lineman, are listed as questionable heading into Sunday. Christian Barmore (knee), Davon Godchaux (ankle), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Cole Strange (knee), and Shaun Wade (shoulder) are all uncertain to play on Sunday.

Strange is the lone offensive lineman remaining on the injury report. But, he was listed as questionable in Week 3 as well before being activated and playing 61 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps.

New England’s defensive line has been weakened in recent weeks. Daniel Ekuale was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, along with Barmore and Godchaux’s shorter-term injuries. Like Strange, Barmore carried a questionable tag into Week 3 but wound up playing. Barmore, Godchaux, and Jones all practiced the whole week on a limited basis.

Shaun Wade is the only new addition to the injury report and was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

While the Patriots are getting stronger on the offensive line, their Week 4 opponent may not have the same fate.

The Cowboys already ruled offensive tackle Tyron Smith out for Sunday, and two other linemen, Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin, are questionable to play. Neither Biadasz (hamstring) nor Martin (ankle) participated in Wednesday’s practice, and both were limited participants Thursday and Friday. Also questionable for Dallas is tight end Peyton Hendershot.

New England takes on the Cowboys in Dallas at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday.