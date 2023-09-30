Patriots Patriots elevate DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. amid defensive line injuries The move comes a day after Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore were listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Jeremiah Pharms Jr. was elevated from the Patriots' practice squad on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Amis)

The Patriots elevated an extra defensive lineman, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., from the practice squad on Saturday.

The move comes one day after Friday’s injury report, in which New England listed defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Neither were downgraded to out on Saturday like teammates Cole Strange and Jonathan Jones. But, in the event that either can’t play or is limited, Pharms will provide depth and insurance defensively.

Pharms was on New England’s practice squad for all of 2022. He signed back to the practice squad in 2023 after the Patriots cut him prior to the regular season. Before joining New England, Pharms played in the USFL. He played college football at Sacramento State, Delta Junior College, and Friends University.

In his 2022 USFL season, Pharms recorded two sacks along with 32 tackles. He also spent time at linebacker early in his college career.

New England’s defense was weakened by injuries early in the season at multiple positions. Cornerbacks Jack Jones and Marcus Jones were already placed on injured reserve. Veteran CB Jonathan Jones has also been battling injuries and missed multiple games already this season.

Now, with Daniel Ekuale going on IR this week, the Patriots are solidifying their defense as much as possible against a high-powered Dallas Cowboys offense.

Patriots-Cowboys kickoff on Sunday is set for 4:25 p.m. EST.