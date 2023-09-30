Jabrill Peppers and JuJu Smith-Schuster both received fines from the NFL. Here’s why.

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The NFL announced its Week 3 fines on Saturday, and two Patriots were among those affected.
Jabrill Peppers and JuJu Smith-Schuster each received a fine for unnecessary roughness that occurred against the New York Jets. Smith-Schuster’s was for $16,391, and Peppers’s cost him $43,709.
Peppers’s unnecessary roughness was not initially punished by penalty during the game. It occurred midway through the second quarter when the Patriots’ safety appeared to make contact with the head of Breece Hall while the running back was heading to the ground.
Smith-Schuster, however, was flagged for his blindside block on Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley. That foul occurred with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Mosley was visibly frustrated by the hit and immediately turned to the officials looking for a penalty. Mike Gesicki was already being wrapped up and brought to the ground by a different New York defender when Smith-Schuster laid the hard block on Mosley.
No fines were given to the Jets based on Week 3, and the NFL also opted not to fine Mac Jones for his alleged altercation with Sauce Gardner.
