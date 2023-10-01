Patriots Christian Gonzalez ruled out of Patriots-Cowboys game after upper-body injury The rookie was injured on an attempted tackle against Dallas's Tony Pollard. Christian Gonzalez. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez left Sunday’s game against the Cowboys after suffering an upper-body injury during the first quarter.

Gonzalez tackled Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and appeared to land awkwardly on his right arm.

Gonzalez immediately grabbed the arm in pain. He was able to leave the field on his own, and eventually headed to the locker room for further evaluations. The Patriots initially listed him as questionable to return before downgrading him to out of halftime.

The injury comes days after Gonzalez was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. The first-rounder from Oregon got off to a sizzling start, recording his first career sack and interception over his first three games.

Most obvious angle of Christian Gonzalez's injury pic.twitter.com/d7E4BkbKED — Meme Sorta (@memesorta) October 1, 2023

Gonzalez was a big part of the Patriots’ game plan against Miami’s Tyreek Hill and New York’s Garrett Wilson. He also had 16 tackles heading into Sunday’s game.

Advertisement:

One of Gonzalez’s most memorable plays to far was a highlight-reel interception on a Tua Tagovailoa pass intended for Hill.

“I was able to go against the rookie. He’s real good,” Hill said during an appearance on his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast. “Very lengthy corner. Had some real good technique and speed about him. They’ve got some real good pieces over there in New England, man.”

The Patriots felt the impact of Gonzalez’s absence quickly. One play after Gonzalez left, Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 20-yard touchdown.