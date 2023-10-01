Matthew Judon ‘expected to miss some time’ after leaving Patriots-Cowboys game to injury

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
After losing standout rookie Christian Gonzalez in the first quarter Sunday, the Patriots lost Matthew Judon early in the fourth quarter of their 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Judon, a dynamic linebacker in his third season with the Patriots, got his right arm tangled with Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn while trying to swerve past guard Chuma Edoga.
He came up holding his elbow and entered the medical tent. Judon was noticeably upset, and he retreated to the locker room moments later.
The Patriots listed him as doubtful, and with the result no longer in question, he never returned.
He hasn’t missed a game in his two-plus seasons with the organization.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Judon “is being evaluated for a biceps tendon injury.” He’s getting an MRI to determine the severity, Rapoport said. Either way, he’s expected to miss some time.
