Patriots vs. Cowboys live updates: Can Mac Jones, New England get back to .500?

After escaping East Rutherford with a close win over the Jets last week, Mac Jones and the Patriots will try to get back to .500 on Sunday in a road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kick-off from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m..

The Cowboys are coming off of a surprising loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, but Dallas boasts one of the more balanced rosters in the NFL.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and a run-heavy Dallas offense will stand as another tough test for New England’s defense, while Micah Parsons will aim to do some damage against New England’s O-line.

3:58: Pregame warmups:

3:47: New England’s O-line tonight:

Patriots offensive line in warmups



LT: Trent Brown

LG: Atonio Mafi

C: David Andrews

RG: Michael Onwenu

RT: Vederian Lowe — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) October 1, 2023

3:41: Ian Rapoport noted Sunday morning that New England could roll with Zeke as their featured back today against his former team. He had his best game in New England in Week 3 vs. the Jets.

3:38: Patriots inactives: WR Kayshon Boutte OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. QB Will Grier (emergency QB) CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) OG Cole Strange (knee)

Good news up front as Davon Godchaux is cleared to play.

3:33: Greetings from the live blog! We’ll have you covered throughout today’s game.

Here’s our look at four pivotal matchups in today’s game: