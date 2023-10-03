Patriots Report: Patriots’ Matthew Judon will miss ‘at least two months’ with biceps injury Judon is expected to have surgery on Wednesday. Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Matthew Judon will miss a significant portion of the Patriots’ season after suffering a torn biceps in New England’s loss to Dallas on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

“Matthew Judon is expected to miss at least two months because of his biceps injury, per source,” Pelissero wrote.

Judon will have surgery on Wednesday, Pelissero reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also confirmed the surgery and said that Judon will be out indefinitely.

“He wants to try to come back to play again this year,” Schefter wrote. “But, there are questions about whether he can or will. Either way he’s out indefinitely.”

Advertisement:

Judon had four sacks over his first four games this season. He is sixth on the NFL’s league leader list for sacks. He is also tied for fifth in the league in tackles-for-loss with five.

#Patriots DE Matthew Judon is expected to miss at least two months because of his biceps injury, per source.



Judon will have surgery Wednesday and they'll know more afterward about whether he can return this season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2023

Judon, who signed with the Patriots in 2021, has made the last four Pro Bowls.

An extended absence would leave a big hole in the Patriots defense, forcing the team to operate without their best pass rusher.

The Patriots could end up leaning more heavily on Josh Uche, who posted 11.5 sacks last year and has a pair of sacks this season. Deatrich Wise posted a career-high 7.5 sacks last year. Rookie Keion White, who impressed during the preseason, may also get more opportunities.

But, it’s likely that the Patriots pass rush won’t pack quite the same punch without Judon.

The Patriots will know more about Judon’s status after Wednesday’s surgery, Pelissero wrote.