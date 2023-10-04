Patriots Report: Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez is out for the season with a torn labrum The Rookie of the Year candidate is done for the year. Christian Gonzalez reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder on Sunday. Michael Ainsworth / AP Photo

Christian Gonzalez’s season is over less than a week after being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“Christian Gonzalez, who would have been a candidate for defensive rookie of the year, is likely to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder on Sunday, sources say. Surgery soon,” wrote Rapoport.

Gonzalez’s injury occurred in the first quarter of a 35-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He landed awkwardly on his shoulder after trying to tackle Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

Initial reports indicated that Gonzalez had a dislocated shoulder. It was later discovered that Gonzalez also had a torn labrum, which further complicated the timetable for his return.

Gonzalez recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and one interception during his rookie campaign. He was a bright spot during a bleak beginning for the Patriots, who are 1-3 and now without two of their best defensive players for an extended period of time.

The trade for JC Jackson was necessary because… #Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, who would have been a candidate for defensive rookie of the year, is likely to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder on Sunday, sources say. Surgery soon. pic.twitter.com/97usulsG6N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

The Patriots have also missed veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones for three games in a row due to an ankle injury. That’s in addition to cornerbacks Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, and Isaiah Bolden who are on injured reserve.

In hopes of bolstering their defensive back depth, the Patriots traded for JC Jackson on Wednesday. Gonzalez’s injury made it necessary for the Patriots to make a move and get another cornerback, Rapoport said.

Jackson, who began his career with the Patriots and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2021, returns to Foxborough for a second stint.