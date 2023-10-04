Patriots What the Patriots are saying about J.C. Jackson’s return to Foxborough Mac Jones, Hunter Henry, and Jahlani Tavai weigh in. J.C. Jackson AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

With Christian Gonzalez out for the season and three more cornerbacks on injured reserve, the Patriots turned to a familiar face to add depth to their secondary.

The Patriots traded for J.C. Jackson on Wednesday, reuniting the 2021 Pro Bowler with the organization he started his career with.

Patriots tight-end Hunter Henry said he’s excited to see Jackson return to Foxborough.

“Well, that year he made a lot of plays, that’s for sure,” Henry said. “He was a ballhawk. He was around the ball, it seemed like, all the time. So, I’m excited to have a guy like that back in the scheme. He made a lot of plays when I was here. Excited to see him do that again.”

Quarterback Mac Jones remembers learning from Jackson and practicing against the speedy corner.

“JC was a great player,” Jones said. “Obviously, he taught me a lot during my rookie year. He was just aggressive. There are a lot of corners that play like him, but he’s very unique. He’s fast, he’s aggressive. He has a really good knack for the ball, so yeah, he’s a good player.”

Injuries forced the Patriots to make a move and address the cornerback position. Jackson admitted he’s not 100 percent healthy during a recent interview with The Athletic.

But, if he can return to a level similar to the one he was on when he left, the risk to bring him in could be worth a big reward.

“He had great years when he was here. I’m excited to see him back in a Patriot uniform doing what he does,” linebacker Jahlani Tavai said. “When he’s back in the building, it will be exciting but for now we’re going to work with what we have and everybody that has an opportunity to play, I hope that they take full advantage.”