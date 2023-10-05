Patriots Patriots’ J.C. Jackson reportedly resolves legal case as arrest warrant lifted J.C. Jackson appeared in Attleboro District Court on Thursday morning. J.C. Jackson was back at Patriots practice on Thursday afternoon. Matthew J Lee / The Boston Globe

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has been awarded a clean slate in his second stint in Foxborough.

Not only is the veteran starting fresh with the Patriots after a lackluster stint with the Chargers, but he has also reportedly settled his legal issues in Massachusetts.

According to David Linton of The Sun Chronicle, the arrest warrant handed down against Jackson last week due to a missed probation violation hearing was lifted on Thursday morning after he appeared in Attleboro District Court, admitted to violating his probation, and paid a $300 fine in a reckless driving case.

So long as Jackson completes an online course designed for reckless drivers by next Friday, the driving to endanger charge against him will be dismissed, according to The Sun Chronicle report. The 27-year-old cornerback was originally charged with speeding in South Attleboro back in 2021 before eventually signing with the Chargers in free agency.

“He completely fixed everything with great élan,” Jackson’s lawyer, Steven Goldwyn, told The Sun Chronicle. “He takes full responsibility. Everything is beautiful.”

With Jackson’s legal troubles now taken care of, the veteran corner will now focus on stepping into a banged-up Patriots secondary that is currently moving forward without Christian Gonzalez (torn labrum), Jack Jones (IR), Marcus Jones (IR), and Jonathan Jones (ankle).

DT Lawrence Guy says CB J.C. Jackson showed up today wearing a blazer. pic.twitter.com/T7xhdj5tkX — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 5, 2023

“(Jackson) showed up in a blazer today,” Lawrence Guy told reporters before practice. “I was like, ‘Wassup, my man! I haven’t seen you in a while.’ But it’s good. He’s back here. We know he’s going to bring a lot to the team. And it’s good to see a familiar face in the locker room. With a lot of new people coming in, a lot of people going out, it’s good to see somebody else come back in that we know that knows the system.”