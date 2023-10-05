Patriots Rob Gronkowski believes Mac Jones might be on a short leash as Patriots quarterback "He’s going to get benched a third time, and that will be strike three and he will officially be out." Mac Jones and the Patriots are looking to right the ship after a blowout loss to Dallas on Sunday. Matthew J Lee / The Boston Globe

A frustrating season for Mac Jones and the Patriots hit a new low last Sunday.

After failed fourth-quarter comeback defeats in Weeks 1 and 2, New England bottomed out in a 38-3 blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium. Jones played a major role in his team’s unraveling on offense, committing three turnovers (two that directly led to Dallas touchdowns) before getting benched in the third quarter.

Speaking on the “Up & Adams Show” on Wednesday, former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski believes that Jones might be operating with a short leash moving forward as New England’s QB1, especially after hearing Bill Belichick’s blunt commentary following the team’s lopsided loss.

“He didn’t want to go too hard on Mac Jones but he wanted to go hard as possible,” Gronkowski told host Kay Adams. “He wanted to kind of throw him under the bus but he kind of didn’t want to because it’s your player. You don’t want to lose confidence in them.”

Gronkowski added: “I would say there was definitely some mistakes that Mac Jones has made that was probably brought up throughout the week on not to make those mistakes. And when you make mistakes that are brought up throughout the week, Coach Belichick gets really frustrated with you.”

Jones’ ill-advised throws and struggles cost New England throughout Sunday’s loss in Dallas.

Granted, the case could be made that he’s been far from the lone issue for a woeful New England offense that has struggled in establishing the run game, maintaining stout pass protection, and gaining separation from opposing defensive backs.

Still, Gronkowski acknowledged that Jones’ Week 4 implosion was not the first time that the Patriots have had to pull the plug on their starting QB after several failed offensive drives

“(Jones) got benched last year and Bailey Zappe went in. He just got benched (Sunday) when they were playing the Cowboys, and that’s strike two,” Gronkowski said. “So, if he gets benched again and he makes another mistake that they’ve been going over throughout the week … He’s going to get benched a third time, and that will be strike three and he will officially be out as the quarterback of the New England Patriots.”

Jones will have a chance to rebound and re-establish himself as New England’s unquestioned QB1 in 2023 on Sunday when New England hosts the Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Despite Gronkowski’s criticism, he added that Jones should be able to remain atop New England’s depth chart so long as he avoids costly turnovers and full-fledged implosions, as was the case in Dallas.

“(Belichick) is going to give (Jones) a good amount of chances before he truly benches him,” Gronkowski said. “As long as Mac Jones is showing week in and week out that he wants to improve. But eventually, he’s going to have to bench him if he keeps making silly mistakes and causing them games.”

Even though Gronkowski was critical of Jones’ play against Dallas, the four-time Super Bowl champion offered up some optimism regarding New England’s midweek trade for J.C. Jackson, noting that the 27-year-old corner should be able to thrive back in the Patriots’ defensive scheme after struggling with the Chargers.

“I thought it was a good trade for New England,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, J.C. Jackson, he’s been there for a few years and then he went over to the Chargers. He was absolutely stinking with the Chargers. He wasn’t driving at all.

“I feel like the system in New England — they put him in the places to thrive out on the field. They put him in schemes to thrive. They put him in schemes to succeed. … J.C. Jackson fits the mold, and he definitely replaces Christian Gonzalez and helps the defense.”

