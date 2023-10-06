Patriots Patriots list 10 players as questionable against New Orleans Saints Trent Brown was added back onto the injury report on Friday. Trent Brown was placed back on the Patriots' injury report Friday. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

The Patriots’ injury bug doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. New England has 10 players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Trent Brown landed back on the injury report on Friday with a chest injury. He’s one of three offensive linemen on the report; Riley Reiff (knee), and Cole Strange (knee), are also on the list. The only other offensive player nursing an injury is running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was a limited participant in practice this week with a thigh injury.

All four are questionable for Sunday.

Defensively, there are even more uncertainties in the depth chart. Both Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon are listed as out. Gonzalez is expected to miss the rest of the season. Judon will reportedly be out long-term, but hopes to make it back this year.

Six more defenders are carrying the “questionable” tag into Sunday, including three defensive backs. Jonathan Jones is still working his way back from an ankle injury and was a limited participant in all three practice days. Shaun Wade (shoulder), and Cody Davis (knee), were also limited participants.

Elsewhere defensively, Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee) remain on the injury report. Defensive lineman Trey Flowers is also dealing with a foot injury.

Ty Montgomery was removed from the injury report Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness.

New England’s defense hasn’t operated at 100 percent health yet this season, particularly in the secondary. Trading for J.C. Jackson helps ease the losses, but the Patriots will still be missing at least three of their cornerbacks against a Saints offense featuring Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.

New Orleans’ injury report is less harsh than New England’s, although quarterback Derek Carr is still listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.