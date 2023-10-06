Patriots ‘We’re all motivated to prove that we can play with more consistency’: Matthew Slater addresses Patriots’ early struggles Slater explained his role as a captain to address the Patriots' struggles directly and truthfully. Matthew Slater shared aspects of his leadership during the Patriots' early struggles. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Four weeks into the NFL season, the Patriots have had more than their share of struggles as a unit.

New England is 1-3 with its only win coming against the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets, 15-10. In Week 4, the Patriots were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys, 38-3.

Speaking to Steve Burton on Patriots All-Access, captain Matthew Slater gave his insight into the Patriots’ struggles and how he addresses them as a leader.

“I think you have to be very direct,” Slater said. “You have to be direct in how you speak truth to the team, how you live truth out, and how you just interact with the guys. I try to operate in truth as much as I can in.”

Slater has been a member of the Patriots since 2008. And, even though he hasn’t been on many struggling New England teams, his veteran experience can provide insight to the locker room. The value Slater provides in that aspect is arguably more important than his expertise on special teams.

As head coach Bill Belichick has long instilled, New England seems to be focused on moving forward, not lingering on past games.

“We’re just trying to stay focused on having a good week here, and coming out and representing ourselves the right way,” Slater said. “We’re all motivated to prove that we can play with more consistency than we have been the last couple weeks.”

Up next is a matchup against the 2-2 New Orleans Saints. And New England’s schedule doesn’t get any easier from there.

The Patriots entered the season with the hardest projected schedule in the entire NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. They’ll face the Bills and Dolphins back-to-back weeks in October. Matchups against the Chiefs and Chargers loom in December.

Getting through the gauntlet will be difficult for New England, but Slater still has faith in his team.

“The beauty of football is that you have all the answers that you search for at the end of every season,” Slater said. “We have a chance to answer those questions the right way, and we’ll see how that goes.”