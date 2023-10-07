Patriots Patriots activate OL Riley Reiff, officially place CB Christian Gonzalez on IR Reiff began the season on IR and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Riley Reiff will be eligible to make his season debut on Sunday. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The Patriots made corresponding roster moves on Saturday, activating offensive tackle Riley Reiff from injured reserve and placing corner back Christian Gonzalez on IR.

A 12-year NFL veteran, Reiff will provide depth on the offensive line. He spent the majority of his career at tackle, but played some guard for the Patriots over the summer. His versatility will be important for New England. Bill Belichick used a different combination on the offensive line for each of the first four games.

“It’s always good to have versatility when you can have it, not everybody gives you that,” Belichick said of Reiff on Friday. “He’s comfortable playing different spots. Some guys need to lock in to one spot, and he’s comfortable doing multiple things.”

The Patriots officially placed CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve today, and activated veteran OL Riley Reiff to take his spot on the 53-man roster.



Also, for the second week in a row, DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. has been elevated from the practice squad. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 7, 2023

Reiff will officially carry a “questionable” designation into Sunday’s game, according to Friday’s injury report.

Advertisement:

Reiff and Gonzalez were a one-for-one swap on the active roster. The Patriots didn’t activate any other players from IR or place anyone else on it.

Gonzalez makes it onto the list unsurprisingly. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum, according to reports. He becomes the third corner currently on IR, joining Jack Jones and Marcus Jones. Jack Jones was eligible to return to practice this week and be activated, but he will reportedly need more time before suiting up again.

The Patriots also elevated defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday. It’s his second week in a row being elevated.

New England takes on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.