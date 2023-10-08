Patriots Watch: Mac Jones throws his third pick-6 of the season All three have come during the first half. Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints returns a Mac Jones interception for a touchdown during the first quarter. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Mac Jones put New Orleans on the scoreboard first, throwing his third pick-6 of the year on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

All three of the interceptions returned for touchdowns have come in the first half of games.

Jones stepped up in the pocket and appeared to throw the ball in Rhamondre Stevenson’s direction. Jones was hit as he threw, and the ball wound up within the grasp of New Orleans defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who returned the ball 25 years for a touchdown.

Looks like Mac Jones wanted to hit Rhamondre Stevenson with middle help taking away Hunter Henry's route, but Trent Brown lost on a twist, and the hit led to a wobbly throw pic.twitter.com/ND51ep8mbo — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 8, 2023

It was Jones’s fifth interception of the season. He had five passing touchdowns at the time of this posting.

Jones’s turnovers have led to four touchdowns for opposing teams, including the three pick-6s and a scoop-and-score from Dallas’s Leighton Vander Esch last week.