Patriots vs. Saints live updates: Can Mac Jones, offense right the ship?

After a disastrous Week 4 road loss to the Cowboys, the Patriots will look to get back on track Sunday afternoon against the Saints.
Kick-off from Gillette Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m.
Just five weeks into the 2023 season, New England might already be fixed in a “must-win” game against New Orleans. New England is already looking at an uphill climb in a cutthroat AFC East with a 1-3 record, with victories against the Saints and the Raiders in Week 6 a necessity before taking on the Bills and Dolphins at the end of October.
Along with Mac Jones and the Patriots’ struggles on offense, New England is also going to be shorthanded on defense after injuries to Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez.
Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Saints.
Conor Roche also has a breakdown on nine Saints to watch for on Sunday.
Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s showdown in Foxborough, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.
