Patriots Mac Jones is expected to start against Las Vegas on Sunday, Bill O’Brien says Mac Jones remains the starter. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Despite being pulled from the Patriots’ last two blowout losses, Mac Jones is expected to be New England’s starting quarterback this week according to Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The Patriots have been outscored 72-3 in their last two games. Jones has four interceptions and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown during that stretch. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since the Patriots lone win against the Jets.

But, New England is sticking with him for now. While Jones’s play has been an issue, the Patriots have far more problems than just the quarterback.

“It’s not about one guy,” O’Brien said. “He’d be the first to tell you that there are things he has to do better, whether it’s taking care of the ball or maybe reading the route better or getting us into a better play.

“It’s a collective effort, that’s why it’s not a 1-on-1 sport,” O’Brien continued. “It’s an 11-man sport. We’re trying to get 11 guys on the same page and doing the right thing on every play and right now we’re not near doing that. So it’s not about one guy but as the quarterback, you’re going to shoulder a lot of that and he understands that.”

Jones has started all of the Patriots’ games this season, even though he was unable to finish the last two. O’Brien said the Patriots can’t afford to give Jones a break.

“There’s no time for mental breaks,” O’Brien said. “Those are on your days off, I guess. It’s the grind of the season. In order to be in this league as a coach, as a player, as anybody in this league you have to be mentally tough.

“There’s a grind that goes to the league,” O’Brien continued. “It’s a 17-week grind, and we all have to be mentally tough. The sun came up today, and we’re going to practice today, and get after it and be fundamentally sound today and see what happens tomorrow. One day at a time.”

The Patriots are scoring an NFL-worst 11 points per game. Sunday’s loss marked the worst home loss of the Bill Belichick era. Belichick vowed that the team would “start all over” as it attempts to reverse course on a disastrous start to the season.

It appears Mac Jones will have another chance to turn things around.

“It is what it is. We’ve got to get it better,” O’Brien said. “Everybody understands what their role is in it. As a quarterback, you’re the focal point. Everybody understands that, so you shoulder a lot of blame. But, at the end of the day, it’s a team sport and we all have to do our part.”