Ex-Patriots player Sergio Brown taken into custody in mother’s death

Former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown was taken into custody by San Diego police Tuesday in connection with the death of his mother last month, said police in Maywood, Illinois.

According to police, Brown reentered the country from Mexico and was being held in San Diego before extradition to Illinois, where he faces a first-degree murder charge. It was unclear how long he had been in Mexico.

His mother, Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead after an assault left her with multiple injuries. Her body was discovered near a creek behind her home in Maywood, about 12 miles west of downtown Chicago.

Members of the Brown family had alerted authorities after they were unable to reach Brown and his mother, police said. He had been missing after her body was found.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said last month that her death had been ruled a homicide.

Brown, 35, played for the University of Notre Dame before joining the New England Patriots as a defensive back in 2010. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars and played his final season in the 2016 with the Buffalo Bills.

