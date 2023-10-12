Patriots

Kyle Dugger has a foot injury, according to the Patriots’ injury report

Dugger has been added to the injury list with an unspecified foot injury.

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) heads towards the end zone, after intercepting the ball, on his touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins the during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

By Khari Thompson

The Patriots listed 16 players on Thursday’s injury report, which is among the highest totals of the season.

New England added defensive back Kyle Dugger to the injury list this week. He has an unspecified foot injury.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas missed practice with concussions again. Matthew Judon remains out with an arm injury.

Overall, the Patriots listed 13 players as limited participants and three as “did not participate.”

Here’s the full list.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Matthew Judon, Elbow
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Chest
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
WR Tyquan Thornton, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.