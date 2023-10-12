Patriots Kyle Dugger has a foot injury, according to the Patriots’ injury report Dugger has been added to the injury list with an unspecified foot injury. New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) heads towards the end zone, after intercepting the ball, on his touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins the during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

The Patriots listed 16 players on Thursday’s injury report, which is among the highest totals of the season.

New England added defensive back Kyle Dugger to the injury list this week. He has an unspecified foot injury.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas missed practice with concussions again. Matthew Judon remains out with an arm injury.

Overall, the Patriots listed 13 players as limited participants and three as “did not participate.”

Here’s the full list.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Matthew Judon, Elbow

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Chest

DB Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Foot

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

G Cole Strange, Knee

WR Tyquan Thornton, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.