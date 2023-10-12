Kyle Dugger has a foot injury, according to the Patriots’ injury report

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots listed 16 players on Thursday’s injury report, which is among the highest totals of the season.
New England added defensive back Kyle Dugger to the injury list this week. He has an unspecified foot injury.
Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas missed practice with concussions again. Matthew Judon remains out with an arm injury.
Overall, the Patriots listed 13 players as limited participants and three as “did not participate.”
Here’s the full list.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Matthew Judon, Elbow
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Chest
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
WR Tyquan Thornton, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
