Patriots Report: The Patriots are playing Mac Jones because Bailey Zappe and Will Grier are viewed as 'unfit'

Mac Jones has created more points for Patriots opponents than he has for New England over the last three weeks.

He hasn’t thrown a touchdown since the Jets game. He’s had a pair of interceptions and a fumble returned for touchdowns since then.

So far, the plan is for Jones to remain New England’s starting quarterback. But, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, that plan may not last much longer.

Callahan writes that the main reason the Patriots are sticking with Jones is that they don’t believe enough in his backups to make a switch.

“Team sources indicate Jones will start the Patriots’ game at Las Vegas,” Callahan wrote. “Primarily because their other options — a second-year backup they cut six weeks ago and a third-string journeyman — are unfit. Before Bill Belichick announced his decision Wednesday, members across the organization doubted Jones would get another shot.”

One of Callahan’s sources asked: “How could” Mac Jones get another shot when the results the team’s record is 1-4 and Jones has more interceptions than touchdown passes”

“He’s a panic player versus pressure,” a source told Callahan. “And he turns the ball over.”

But, Zappe hasn’t been much better. He’s 7-for-18 in limited action during two games this season. He hasn’t thrown any interceptions, but he hasn’t thrown any touchdowns either.

Zappe’s transition to Bill O’Brien’s new offense during the offseason was “rough,” Callahan wrote. The Patriots waived Zappe on cutdown day, giving the entire league the access to claim him if they wanted, and New England brought Zappe back after he cleared waivers.

The Patriots signed Grier to the 53-man roster three weeks ago, hoping that he could compete for the backup quarterback spot. But, leading an offense after having just a few weeks to learn the system is no easy feat. He’d have a lot to learn in a very short amount of time.

The Patriots have Malik Cunningham, who played quarterback at Louisville and generated some buzz during the preseason, on the practice squad. However, Cunningham has primarily played receiver in practice and has not been elevated to the 53-man roster this season.

Ultimately, the Patriots’ offensive problems are bigger than just the quarterback position. The offensive line has struggled to protect Jones and provide adequate running room for Ezekiel Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Kendrick Bourne, who is averaging 43.6 yards per game, is New England’s leading receiver. Think about that. The Patriots can only count on more than 40 yards per game from one of their receivers. He’s the only Patriots wide receiver with a touchdown catch through five games. Bourne has two, tight end Hunter Henry has two, and tight-end Pharaoh Brown has one.

It’s a rough situation for the New England offense overall, which is averaging 11 points per game.

But, over the last few weeks, the quarterback play has hurt more than it’s helped the team.