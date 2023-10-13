Patriots What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game The Patriots are coming off two blowout losses, but some are still picking them to win on Sunday. Mac Jones might need a good performance on Sunday to save his job. im Davis/Globe Staff

COMMENTARY

The last time the Patriots were in Las Vegas, it was the site of the Dumbest Play in NFL History™.

Nearly one year later, things have somehow gotten worse.

They’re only 2-6 since that evening of blundering stupidity and, surprisingly, only one of those wins is against the Jets. But at least the team’s inefficiencies last season had an expiration date of sorts. After all, how hard would it be to relieve Matt Patricia and Joe Judge of the play-calling duties and bring in Bill O’Brien? All would be fine in 2023.

And, so here we are. Spoiler: All is not fine.

Somebody should tell CBS. You might remember NBC dumped this showdown as its Sunday night matchup last season in favor of….um, Giants-Commanders. Talk about your fall from grace, Mr. Kraft.

But the network that once hired James Corden is again delivering its No. 1 crew (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo) to call a game that features, arguably, the worst team in football. Maybe they’re stuck in the same Memento cycle we all find ourselves in periodically; figuring the Patriots will right the ship and figure it out because it’s what they’ve always done. I’ve still got Netflix DVDs that were delivered back when that was actually the case.

In any case, this is a pivotal game for the Patriots in that it will help determine just how awful this team can truly be for a third-straight game. If the Patriots don’t score a touchdown – again – are there jobs in jeopardy?

Remember when this team almost beat the Eagles and Dolphins merely weeks ago? That was more fun.

This week’s predictions

Bruce Marshall, Las Vegas Review-Journal: Raiders (-3). “Returning to the scene of the incredible last-play loss for the Patriots a year ago, which kicked off what is now a 1-8 slide against the spread for New England. The Raiders are on an 8-3 run to the under (41 1/2).”

Globe staff: 4 of 6 pick the Raiders (-2.5)

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Patriots 19, Raiders 16. “Upset! New England has been outscored 72-3 in the past two games, the two worst losses in Bill Belichick’s storied career. Mac Jones holds onto his starting QB job by a fraying thread, and Bill’s once-reliable defense has failed him. So why the upset pick? Fair question. Just a hunch, mostly. Vegas is off a short week after playing Monday night, and its bottom-five offense is tonic for Pats’ beleaguered D and presents a low bar for Jones to top.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots 23, Raiders 20. “This pits Josh McDaniels against his former boss in Bill Belichick. The Raiders are coming off a Monday night victory, while the Patriots are coming off two awful losses in a row. But I think the Patriots will get back on track here. There isn’t much difference between these teams. New England in an upset.”

CBS Sports staff: Five of eight like New England (+3).

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Raiders 27, Patriots 24. “The Patriots have gotten stomped two weeks in a row and now head to Las Vegas to play a team coming off a big Monday night win. The Raiders don’t have great defense, but the offense is OK.”

Jimmy Kempski, Philly Voice: Raiders (-3). “Trivia: Who has the worst point differential in the AFC? (‘Jeopardy!’ music playing)… It’s the Patriots. They’re at -76, after losing 38-3 to the Cowboys Week 4 and 34-0 to the Saints Week 5. The Raiders have also been sort of a train wreck in their own way this season, mainly because of coaching gaffes by Josh McDaniels. Still, they have more talent, I suppose, so I’ll take them with no confidence whatsoever.”

ESPN staff: Four of seven go with the Raiders.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: Raiders (-3). “We’ve seen enough of the Patriots to know they are one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Raiders aren’t good either, but losing to this version of New England at home would be pretty bad.”

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Patriots (+3). “Instead of picking this game, can I make a prediction for 2024? Belichick is coaching the Commanders with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator.”

MMQB staff: Two out of seven go with the Pats.

SB Nation staff: Four of five go with Vegas.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Raiders 24, Patriots 20. “There’s some real heat on Josh McDaniels in Year 2 as Raiders coach. There should be real lament on the part of Bill Belichick for no longer having McDaniels calling his offense, Jimmy Garoppolo replacing Tom Brady instead of Mac Jones, and yeah, not re-signing Jakobi Meyers. This is the ultimate revenge game for many things Raiders and it’s time to keep smacking Belichick’s depleted defense and shaky offense when it’s down.”

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Patriots 20, Raiders 18. “Go figure that the Bill Belichick-Josh McDaniels matchup is the toughest game to pick this week. Jakobi Meyers – who threw the ill-fated lateral in New England’s 30-24 loss to Las Vegas last season – plays for the Raiders now. That is one subplot, but the bottom line is New England has scored three points in the last two games. If Mac Jones can’t win here, then it might be time to go to Bailey Zappe full time. Will Jimmy Garoppollo haunt Belichick here? Good spot for a light upset.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 21, Patriots 17. “At this rate, Bill Belichick might not even make it until the end of the season.”

Chris Simms, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 20, Patriots 16.

It says here: Raiders 17, Patriots 14.

I’m not deranged. Those are defensive touchdowns for the Patriots. At least New England will be less embarrassed than the last time it left Vegas, but that’s a low bar.