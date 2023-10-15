Patriots Jakobi Meyers exacts revenge against a Patriots team that desperately needs him "A lot of people here feel that we gave a lot to that team, so this win absolutely means more than others." Jakobi Meyers is on pace for 11 touchdowns in his first season with Vegas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Jakobi Meyers’ social media profile on “X” has been frozen in time for the last seven months.

The 26-year-old wide receiver’s last post on the website came on March 15, less than 10 minutes after reports first sprouted up that the Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to serve as Meyers’ replacement on New England’s offense.

“Cold world lol,” Meyers tweeted.

Meyers was New England’s most productive receiver in 2022 as Mac Jones’ primary safety blanket, leading the team in targets (96), receiving yards (804), and touchdowns (6).

But New England opted to let the undrafted free agent walk this past offseason, with Meyers eventually signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders.

Just a day after Meyers put pen to paper, New England handed an identical contract to Smith-Schuster, who they believed could offer a higher upside as a poised route-runner and a yards-after-catch machine next to Jones.

But through six weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Meyers has had the last laugh.

The Raiders’ slot wideout made the most of his first meeting against his former club on Sunday, reeling in five catches on seven targets en route to 61 receiving yards and a touchdown in Vegas’ 21-17 win over the Patriots.

In a season where little has gone right for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the decision to let Meyers walk in order to bring in Smith-Schuster has loomed large over New England’s offensive futility.

Smith-Schuster missed Sunday’s loss due to a concussion. But even when the Super Bowl LVII champion has been out on the gridiron with Jones, Smith-Schuster’s lack of explosive acceleration made him a net negative, especially out of the slot.

Through five games, Smith-Schuster has reeled in 14 passes, but for only 86 total yards and zero touchdowns.

Meyers nearly equaled Smith-Schuster’s year-long yardage on Sunday, with the dependable receiver now up to 30 catches, 335 yards through the air and four touchdowns in five games in Vegas.

For those keeping track, those 335 receiving yards are more than the combined yardage for New England’s projected top wideouts in Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker (136) so far this season.

Meyers is on pace for 85 catches, 949 yards and 11 total touchdowns, all lofty stat lines that would be welcomed on a woeful New England offense that just scored its first offensive touchdown in 12 quarters of football on Sunday evening.

Meyers let his play do the talking against the Patriots, with the NC State product opting to take the high road whenever the opportunity has been presented to twist the knife against a Patriots team now mired in a 1-5 start to the 2023 season.

“If anything, it made me feel bad for them because like I said, I got a lot of friends, a lot of family over there,” Meyers told reporters earlier this week of New England’s lopsided loss to the Saints in Week 5. “So I want them to play their best ball. I want us to play our best ball. It’s really about inspiring kids and everybody else that’s watching. I’m gonna go out there and put my best foot forward, and I hope they do the same.”

Even after Vegas’ victory over the Patriots, Meyers opted to focus his attention on his current teammate (and another ex-Patriot) in Brian Hoyer, who led the Raiders to the win after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the second half.

“That’s a big-time throw. A big-time situation,” Meyers said of Hoyer’s 48-yard completion to rookie Tre Tucker in the third quarter. “That game meant a lot to him, too. Brian was with me over with the Patriots, too. So I understand what that moment meant to him. I’m happy for him. I’m happy that he got that chance.”

It remains unlikely that even a veteran journeyman like Hoyer would be able to spark a dysfunctional Patriots offense plagued by a porous O-line, a lack of weapons, and ill-timed penalties.

But a proven pass-catcher like Meyers? It’s hard to overlook just how much his presence has been missed on a Patriots offense where every drive feels like an arduous undertaking.

“A lot of people here feel that we gave a lot to that team, so this win absolutely means more than others,” Meyers told The Athletic’s Vic Tafur postgame.

As for any parting words for Belichick?

“Nah, I didn’t get to see him,” Meyers said. “But it’s all good, though.”

