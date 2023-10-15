Patriots Report: Jimmy Garoppolo leaves Patriots-Raiders game in an ambulance after back injury Garoppolo was taken to a local hospital for further evaluations, according to CBS. Jimmy Garoppolo. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a back injury and is not expected to return to Sunday’s game against the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Garoppolo was seen getting into an ambulance and transported away from the stadium.

Garoppolo was taken to a local hospital for further evaluations, according to CBS.

Longtime Patriots backup Brian Hoyer, who has since signed with the Raiders, took over for Garoppolo.

Garoppolo spent the first four seasons of his career in New England, where he backed up Tom Brady. He signed with the Raiders this offseason after a stint with the 49ers.

Garopppolo went 14-for-22 for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception against his former team. He entered the game completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 917 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) October 15, 2023