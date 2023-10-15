Patriots Patriots vs. Raiders live updates: Malik Cunningham No. 2 on depth chart The Patriots have been outscored, 72-3, and allowed 69 consecutive points over their two games. Mac Jones and the Patriots suffered their worst loss of the 2022 season in Vegas last December. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

After two blowout losses to the Cowboys and Saints, Mac Jones and the Patriots will look to find some much-needed luck on the road Sunday evening against the Raiders.

Kick-off from Allegiant Stadium — the sight of New England’s most embarrassing loss of the 2022 campaign — is set for 4:05 p.m..

The 2023 Patriots season is already teetering on the brink of disaster after two lopsided defeats in Weeks 4 and 5.

Mac Jones is already operating on thin ice after getting benched in both games, while questions continue to loom over the state of New England’s porous O-line, lackluster offensive weapons and a banged-up defense.

With Malik Cunningham signing a three-year contract and joining the active roster, New England’s offensive personnel could be in line for a seismic shift if Jones and Co. get off to another lackluster start.

Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Raiders.

Conor Roche also has a breakdown on seven Raiders to watch for on Sunday — headlined by former Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s showdown in Las Vegas, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

LIVE UPDATES

3:18: Patriots warmups are underway.

3:12: Could be a very busy day for Cunningham.

Patriots backup QB/WR/ST Malik Cunningham just walked onto the field with the rest of the team's returners. He's back to return kicks with Ty Montgomery and Rhamondre Stevenson. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 15, 2023

3:03: Cunningham impressed with his mobility in his Patriots preseason debut, but he has yet to play a regular-season snap at the NFL level.

2:57: Clearly, the Patriots must have really liked what Cunningham showcased during practice this week, unless both Zappe and Will Grier really struggled in whatever reps came their way.

2:53: Based on one report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it seems like Mac Jones will be operating on a “short leash” tonight. Could be the Malik Cunningham show if New England has another slow start.

2:43: The Patriots only active wideouts.

Kendrick Bourne

DeVante Parker

Tyquan Thornton (season debut)

Jalen Reagor (practice squad elevation)

Cunningham could also slot in at WR.

2:41: New England’s last trip to Vegas wasn’t exactly kind to the Pats.

They’re only 2-6 since Jakobi Meyers’ costly turnover that cost New England a much-needed win.

2:40: A look at the Patriots inactives. Looks like Cunningham will be Jones’ primary backup today.

Bailey Zappe is the emergency No. 3 QB. Will Grier is inactive.



That means Malik Cunningham is in as the No. 2.



Bill O’Brien told us less than a week ago that Cunningham has been working primarily as a receiver. Now he’s an injury away from playing quarterback full time. pic.twitter.com/57DRTApevm — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 15, 2023