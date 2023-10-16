Patriots Former Patriot Adam Butler felt ‘disrespected’ by lack of acknowledgment from Bill Belichick "I mean, sheesh, wave or something.” Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler played his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots.





Bill Belichick might have understandably been in a sour mood following the Patriots’ 21-17 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, but at least one former Patriot took offense to the coach’s lack of acknowledgment from the other sideline.

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler said Belichick did not say hello or make any motion to talk to him after the game.

“It did make me very upset that Bill didn’t even have the respect for me to say anything after the game,” Butler said. “Not even congratulate me, tell me ‘You look good,’ or ‘You don’t look good,’ or whatever …He didn’t say anything. I kind of felt disrespected. It made me feel bad.”

Butler joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and was part of the Super Bowl LIII championship team in 2019. He tallied 96 total tackles and 15 sacks in New England before playing one year with the Miami Dolphins, and joined the Raiders in January of last season.

“I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about obviously; they’re going through a tough time,” Butler said. “But I mean, sheesh, wave or something.”