Patriots Adam Schefter: 'Hard conversations' between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are coming "Nobody thinks that they can continue just like this."

The Patriots are 1-5 for the first time since 1995, and it has put the franchise in a predicament.

How does an organization deal with a coach who has had as much success as Bill Belichick, when the team’s performance is so poor?

“First of all I think he is treated differently as he should be than any other coach.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “On a Monday or a Sunday night after a season ends we’ll get three, four, five, six firings of head coaches.”

“I just don’t think you’re going to get one of these statements on the last regular-season game, that Sunday night where it says the Patriots have fired Bill Belichick,” Schefter continued. “I don’t think it works like that when there’s the history, and the accomplishments, and the resumes and the relationship that there’s been between he and Robert Kraft.”

But, Schefter acknowledged that the Patriots are having the type of year that is leading people to question whether Belichick should continue on as New England’s head coach.

“Nobody thinks that they can continue just like this,” Schefter said. “With the team reeling in a way we’re not used to seeing, the offense struggling in a way that we’re not used to seeing, and the team performing in a way that we’re not used to seeing. This is so abnormal for a team that has arguably been the best team in all of sports over the last couple of decades.”

Schefter said that he’s not sure exactly how the scenario will play out from here.

“Bill is 71 years old. Everybody wants to see change and he’s been the guy at the top,” Schefter said. “I just think there’s going to be some hard conversations that occur naturally between he and Robert Kraft. Where those go? I don’t know. Is Bill going to want out? Are they going to want him out? Are they going to agree to mutually end it together? There are a whole bunch of questions about how it will go on.”

Schefter said that he can’t see Belichick retiring this year, even if the Patriots decide to part ways with him.

“His life is all about football,” Schefter said. “I can’t see him not being involved in one way or the other. He just lives it, loves it, and it’s part of his soul. So, what does he do? If he’s not coaching the Patriots, I don’t see Bill Belichick retiring to go play golf in Florida.”

