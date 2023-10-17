Patriots Ty Law agrees with Tedy Bruschi’s take about Bill Belichick’s future with Patriots "Those guys can’t stop a nosebleed if you gave them a whole year’s supply of Kleenex and cotton balls." Ty Law believes that Bill Belichick might opt to call it quits after the 2023 season. The Boston Globe

Tedy Bruschi has rarely been one to criticize the Patriots organization over the years, especially as it pertains to his former head coach in Bill Belichick.

That loyalty to the only NFL team for whom he suited up is probably why the former linebacker’s comments regarding the state of the Patriots earlier this week created plenty of headlines.

Even before New England dropped to 1-5 following a road loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Bruschi shared on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown that he thinks Belichick should retire after the 2023 season — rather than continue to chase Don Shula’s record for the most head-coaching wins in NFL history.

“What do I personally feel [about] how this should go, and how this should end with Bill Belichick?” Bruschi said. “This is just my personal feeling on what should happen. I want him to coach his ass off this season and get six, seven wins, all right?

“Have them playing respectable by the end of the season, and walk away. That’s what I want my former coach to do. Don’t — Shula doesn’t matter. You’ve got multiple Super Bowls over Shula. You’re a better coach.”

Two days later, another Patriots legend in Ty Law agreed with Bruschi’s thoughts on Belichick’s future in New England.

“If he wants to walk away, Tedy, there might be something to that,” Law said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday. “When I’m looking at him on the sideline, he doesn’t look like he’s having a lot of fun. It’s no fun losing. You see everything about the body language and stuff. He’s a defensive guy. Those guys can’t stop a nosebleed if you gave them a whole year’s supply of Kleenex and cotton balls. They can’t stop (expletive).

"He doesn't look like he's having a lot of fun"

Granted, the decision may not be Belichick’s to make when it comes to charting his next steps with the Patriots.

With New England rudderless and Belichick’s personnel decisions sapping ore talent from the roster over the last few years, ESPN’s Adam Schefter acknowledged that “hard conversations” are coming between Belichick and Robert Kraft — especially with more misery on the horizon against the Bills and Dolphins in Weeks 7 and 8.