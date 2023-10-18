Patriots list 20 players on injury report ahead of Bills game

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The bad news? The 1-5 Patriots opened as 9.5-point underdogs going into Sunday’s home showdown against the Buffalo Bills.
The even worse news? An already shorthanded Patriots roster bit by the injury bug submitted a lengthy injury report on Wednesday evening.
In total, New England’s first injury report of the week listed 20 total players — including six who did not participate in practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday morning.
Here’s the full list:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Trent Brown, Chest
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot
DL Keion White, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews, Ankle
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Knee
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
DB Jack Jones, Hamstring
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
DB Jabrill Peppers, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
The Patriots have already lost several key contributors to injury this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball in linebacker Matthew Judon (biceps) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder).
New England’s loss to the Raiders on Sunday saw more valuable contributors exit early due to several ailments, including Henry, Jonathan Jones, White, Stevenson and Uche. Henry and Stevenson did return to Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter.
Along with those absences coming out of the Raiders game, Trent Brown did not practice on Wednesday due to a chest injury.
Brown has been one of the few reliable cogs on an otherwise porous offensive line this season, with his absence this weekend against a potent Buffalo pass rush likely leading to plenty of punishment for Mac Jones, Malik Cunningham, or whoever else New England throws out there on offense.
Amid a wave of misfortune, the Patriots do have some players at critical areas of the roster who are working their way toward game action.
Cornerback Jack Jones returned to practice on Tuesday after missing the first six games of the season due to a hamstring injury. The Patriots must activate Jones within the next 21 days or he will miss the remainder of the season. Demario Douglas also returned to practice on Tuesday after missing Sunday’s loss against the Raiders due to a concussion.
