Patriots Report: Price concerns may be holding up Tom Brady’s Raiders deal from getting league approval Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly said the league's Finance Committee believes Brady isn't paying enough for his shares. Mark Davis and Tom Brady. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The deal that Tom Brady reached with the Raiders to acquire a minority ownership stake in the franchise has not been approved by NFL owners yet, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Volin reports that the league’s Finance Committee believes Raiders owner Mark Davis is offering Brady too big of a discount on the deal.

Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed a Washington Post report that Brady’s deal is worth 10 percent of the team. According to Forbes, the Raiders are worth around $6 billion.

“We’re trying to work it through,” Irsay told The Globe. “The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says … that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

Volin also reports that some owners may have an issue with Brady’s broadcasting deal with Fox Sports. Having a part-owner of a team broadcasting NFL games could be “awkward,” Volin said.

The owners will meet again in Irving, Texas in December. Brady’s deal can’t be approved until then, Volin writes.