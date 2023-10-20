Patriots Friday injury report: Patriots rule 3 out, list 16 as questionable against Buffalo Bills Riley Reiff, Josh Uche, and Keion White will miss Sunday's game. Josh Uche is one of three Patriots officially ruled out of Sunday's game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots’ injury report is still stuffed with players working their way back to 100 percent. On Friday, New England officially ruled out three players, and listed 16 more as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The 19 names with injury designations is actually less than the 20 players listed on the Patriots’ first injury report of the week, released on Wednesday. Jabrill Peppers was removed from the report on Friday and will not have an injury designation heading into Sunday’s matchup. Rhamondre Stevenson was removed on Thursday.

Although Hunter Henry and Trent Brown are still listed as questionable, both returned to practice this week after missing time. That gives them a better chance to play on Sunday. Brown returned to practice on Thursday, and Henry on Friday. Both were limited participants.

Here’s the full list of New England players questionable heading into Week 7:

OFFENSE

C David Andrews (ankle)

WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring)

OT Trent Brown (chest)

WR DeMario Douglas (concussion)

TE Hunter Henry (ankle)

OL Mike Onwenu (ankle)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)

G Cole Strange (knee)

DEFENSE

DL Christian Barmore (knee)

DB Cody Davis (knee)

DB Kyle Dugger (foot)

DL Trey Flowers (foot)

DL Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DB Jack Jones (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Bill Belichick addressed the injury report during his Friday press conference, including the process for listing certain players on the report.

“We’re required to list certain guys in certain areas based on what they do, but we’ll see,” Belichick said. “The guys are working hard to be out there, they’re getting better. Where will they be by game time? We might not know exactly where that is until we get a little closer to the game, but I think everybody is heading on the right track.”

Douglas and Smith-Schuster both participated in all practices this week in a limited basis after missing Week 6. That is a strong step towards their ability to return to game action. It can’t come any sooner as the Patriots offense needs as much help as it can get. Belichick praised Douglas as a smart player with the ability to get open.

Jack Jones is working his way back from injury reserve and was at practice all week. A decision on his activation would not likely come until Saturday when roster moves and practice squad elevations are finalized.

The Patriots take on the Bills at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.