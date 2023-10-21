Patriots Patriots activate Jack Jones off IR ahead of Buffalo Bills game Jones was placed on injury reserve just before the start of the season. Jack Jones looks set to make his season debut for the Patriots on Sunday. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

The Patriots are getting a boost to their secondary ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Jack Jones was activated off injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

Jones hasn’t suited up for New England yet this season. He was placed on IR just before Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Jones practiced all week in a limited capacity and now looks to make his season debut against the high-powered Bills offense.

The Patriots also activated Cody Davis off the physically unable to perform list, and placed offensive tackle Riley Reiff on IR. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor and defensive lineman Trysten Hill were elevated from the practice squad.

This is Reiff’s second stint on IR this season. He’ll miss a minimum of four games.

Expectations for Jones were high following a promising rookie season. He recorded two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown, as well as making 30 tackles and three tackles for losses.

Jack Jones using the T step in off-man to drive on the out route for his career INT and a pick-six. Filthy. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ThabQKmnFk — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 3, 2022

A tumultuous offseason overshadowed Jones’s on-field play from the previous year. The corner had weapon charges brought against him surrounding an incident at Logan Airport. Those charges have since been dropped.

New England’s secondary was significantly weakened over the first four weeks of the season. The Patriots recently traded for J.C. Jackson to bolster the group, and now they’ll have Jones back as well.

Reagor has been elevated more than once already this season. Three wide receivers were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report: JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte. Reagor’s elevation provides depth for New England in the event that one or more of those players can’t play.

Trysten Hill signed with the Patriots practice squad earlier in October. He began his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. Similarly to Reagor, Hill’s elevation seemingly serves as a depth move in case some of New England’s injured defensive linemen aren’t ready for action on Sunday. Christian Barmore, Trey Flowers, and Davon Godchaux are still working through injuries.

Davis is a significant piece of the Patriots’ special teams units, and he’ll be a welcome addition back into the lineup.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bills is set for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.