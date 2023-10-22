Patriots Mike Vrabel has message for Patriots fans: ‘Enjoy it, it’s not like this everywhere’ During a halftime speech, Vrabel thanked the fans and told them not to take the organization for granted. Mike Vrabel spoke to fans Sunday. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mike Vrabel spoke during a brief halftime appearance during Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game.

The former Patriots linebacker, who now coaches the Tennessee Titans, was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“I haven’t been back as much as I should since 2009, but I want to thank the fans who made playing in this stadium unbelievably special,” Vrabel said. “When we traveled, you were there. When we were here, you were there. I can imagine how you screamed and yelled during night games on third down, then you threw the snow.”

Vrabel also thanked fellow inductee Dante Scarnecchia, his former Patriots teammates, and former coach Bill Parcells, among others.

Vrabel played eight seasons with the Patriots from 2001-2008. He and Matt Cassel were traded to the Chiefs in 2009 in exchange for a second-round pick.

Vrabel was a member of three Patriots Super Bowl teams and caught eight of his 10 career touchdown passes with New England. He started 140 NFL games and made 762 tackles.

“I don’t want you to take this organization for granted,” Vrabel said. “I’ve been a lot of places, this is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, and great coaching. Enjoy it, it’s not like this everywhere, thank you very much.”