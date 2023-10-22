Patriots Patriots vs. Bills live updates: Plummeting Pats set for tough test against Buffalo The Patriots have been outscored, 93-20, during their three-game losing streak. Mac Jones, Bill Belichick, and the Patriots are looking to avoid a 1-6 start to the 2023 season. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 1-5 Patriots are spiraling after dropping another frustrating loss to the Raiders last week — and the road isn’t getting any easier.

New England will look to reverse its fortune Sunday afternoon when it hosts Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

The Patriots are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak that has seen them get outscored 93-20. To make matters worse, already-depleted New England has ruled out Josh Uche and Keion White — with another 16 players tabbed as questionable on the final injury report.

Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Bills.

Conor Roche also has a breakdown on seven Bills to watch for Sunday — headlined by the usual suspects like Allen and Stefon Diggs, who is averaging 6.1 receptions and 89.9 receiving yards per game against New England since landing in Buffalo.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s showdown in Foxborough, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

12:36: Some interesting news regarding Bill Belichick and his future in New England.

12:33: Not much of a surprise, but both Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are here at Gillette Stadium following their induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame yesterday.

12:32: Based on warmups, this is New England’s starting O-line. Onwenu shifted over to right tackle.

LT – Trent Brown

LG – Cole Strange

C – David Andrews

RG – Sidy Sow

RT – Mike Onwenu

12:30: Can Seymour … still play?

Richard Seymour talking to New England's defensive linemen during warmups. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) October 22, 2023

12:25: Matthew Judon out on the field catching passes with Steve Belichick. He’s still recovering from a biceps injury.

12:10: JuJu Smith-Schuster set to miss his second straight game with a concussion. With Douglas back, he could earn plenty of reps out of the slot today.

12:08: Jack Jones is also set to make his season debut after missing the first six games of the season due to a hamstring injury.

11:58: Some good news on offense regardless of Cunningham’s status. Pop Douglas is set to return, while Cole Strange will be needed up front on the O-line against a potent Buffalo pass rush.

11:50: Another puzzling set of roster moves with Cunningham being inactive. Really didn’t see much of him last week in Vegas, and now he’s on the outside looking in at today’s game. Expected a bit more, considering he was signed to the active roster.

11:40: Patriots inactives today:

– T Calvin Anderson – WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – WR Kayshon Boutte – LB Josh Uche – DE Keion White – QB Malik Cunningham – QB Will Grier (emergency QB)

Zappe is once again New England’s QB.

11:30: Greetings from Gillette!