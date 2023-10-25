Malik Cunningham reportedly returns to Patriots practice squad, Tyreek Hill headlines Miami injury report

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Malik Cunningham is sticking around.
A day after the Patriots waived the rookie quarterback/receiver to clear a spot on the active roster, Cunningham reportedly cleared waivers and re-signed with New England’s practice squad, per Christopher Price of The Boston Globe.
Cunningham, who signed a three-year contract with New England less than two weeks ago, only played one game as Mac Jones’ backup before being placed on the inactive list for New England’s home win over the Bills in Week 7.
The former Louisville QB spent the first five weeks of the 2023 season on the practice squad, and will continue to develop in that role moving forward. Cunningham’s two-way skillset and speed should come in handy as a scout QB during practices.
New England invited plenty of risk exposing Cunningham to waivers on Tuesday. The Patriots lost rookie cornerback Ameer Speed last week while trying to sneak him onto the practice squad, with the Colts claiming the 2023 sixth-round selection.
With Cunningham back on the practice squad and a roster spot available, New England could opt to sign another player on the practice squad like WR Jalen Reagor or DL Jeremiah Pharms. Both Reagor and Pharms are out of practice-squad elevations moving forward, with Reagor playing 42 percent of New England’s offensive snaps against the Bills.
“Jalen’s come in, been a really good scout team player for us,” Bill Belichick said of Reagor on Wednesday morning. “We’ve played against a lot of top receivers, and he’s gotten a lot of a good opportunities with some of the routes that those guys run to kind of be featured a little bit on some of the scout team plays.
“He’s earned some playing time, which has come from his practice time, practice performance. He’s picking up the offense, and we’ll see how it goes. He’s got good talent, good guy to work with, glad we have him.”
The Patriots only had one player who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice at Gillette Stadium, with rookie Keion White still sidelined with a concussion.
New England did have 11 other players tabbed as limited participants, including Trent Brown — who was hampered in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win against the Bills due to an ankle/knee injury.
Linebacker Josh Uche was limited with a knee injury, but Wednesday stood as a step in the right direction for the pass rusher. Uche missed all of last week after getting injured in New England’s Week 6 loss to the Raiders.
Here’s New England’s full injury report on Wednesday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Keion White, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
RB Ty Montgomery, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder
Even thought several key contributors for New England are banged up, the Patriots’ upcoming opponent in the Miami Dolphins could be without their top offensive conduit in wideout Tyreek Hill.
Hill did not participate on Wednesday due to a hip injury, with Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa signaling during his media availability that the All-Pro receiver might be on the shelf for an extended stretch.
“If we couldn’t have Tyreek, that would be tough,” Tagovalioa said. “But the show goes on. You’ve got to continue to play. Somewhere down the line, we’re going to get Tyreek back.”
In just seven games this season, Hill has already racked up 53 catches for 902 yards and seven touchdowns.
Here’s a look at Miami’s injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Tyreek Hill, Hip
S Jevon Holland, Concussion
RB Alec Ingold, Foot
OL Robert Jones, Not Injury Related – Personal
RB Raheem Mostert, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR River Cracraft, Shoulder
CB Xavien Howard, Groin
CB Kader Kohou, Neck
CB Nik Needham, Achilles
CB Jalen Ramsey, Knee
CB Cam Smith, Foot
WR Jaylen Waddle, Back
C Connor Williams, Groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB David Long Jr., Knee / Gameday Concussion Protocol Evaluation
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.