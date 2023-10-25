Patriots Malik Cunningham reportedly returns to Patriots practice squad, Tyreek Hill headlines Miami injury report The Patriots had 12 players listed on their latest injury report. Malik Cunningham is back on the Patriots' practice squad. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Malik Cunningham is sticking around.

A day after the Patriots waived the rookie quarterback/receiver to clear a spot on the active roster, Cunningham reportedly cleared waivers and re-signed with New England’s practice squad, per Christopher Price of The Boston Globe.

Can confirm, via a league source, that Malik Cunningham has been added to the Patriots PS. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) October 25, 2023

Cunningham, who signed a three-year contract with New England less than two weeks ago, only played one game as Mac Jones’ backup before being placed on the inactive list for New England’s home win over the Bills in Week 7.

The former Louisville QB spent the first five weeks of the 2023 season on the practice squad, and will continue to develop in that role moving forward. Cunningham’s two-way skillset and speed should come in handy as a scout QB during practices.

New England invited plenty of risk exposing Cunningham to waivers on Tuesday. The Patriots lost rookie cornerback Ameer Speed last week while trying to sneak him onto the practice squad, with the Colts claiming the 2023 sixth-round selection.

With Cunningham back on the practice squad and a roster spot available, New England could opt to sign another player on the practice squad like WR Jalen Reagor or DL Jeremiah Pharms. Both Reagor and Pharms are out of practice-squad elevations moving forward, with Reagor playing 42 percent of New England’s offensive snaps against the Bills.

“Jalen’s come in, been a really good scout team player for us,” Bill Belichick said of Reagor on Wednesday morning. “We’ve played against a lot of top receivers, and he’s gotten a lot of a good opportunities with some of the routes that those guys run to kind of be featured a little bit on some of the scout team plays.

“He’s earned some playing time, which has come from his practice time, practice performance. He’s picking up the offense, and we’ll see how it goes. He’s got good talent, good guy to work with, glad we have him.”

Injury reports released

The Patriots only had one player who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice at Gillette Stadium, with rookie Keion White still sidelined with a concussion.

New England did have 11 other players tabbed as limited participants, including Trent Brown — who was hampered in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win against the Bills due to an ankle/knee injury.

Linebacker Josh Uche was limited with a knee injury, but Wednesday stood as a step in the right direction for the pass rusher. Uche missed all of last week after getting injured in New England’s Week 6 loss to the Raiders.

Here’s New England’s full injury report on Wednesday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Keion White, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Calvin Anderson, Illness

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

RB Ty Montgomery, Knee

G Cole Strange, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

Even thought several key contributors for New England are banged up, the Patriots’ upcoming opponent in the Miami Dolphins could be without their top offensive conduit in wideout Tyreek Hill.

Hill did not participate on Wednesday due to a hip injury, with Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa signaling during his media availability that the All-Pro receiver might be on the shelf for an extended stretch.

“If we couldn’t have Tyreek, that would be tough,” Tagovalioa said. “But the show goes on. You’ve got to continue to play. Somewhere down the line, we’re going to get Tyreek back.”

This answer from Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa about WR Tyreek Hill not practicing today is… concerning.



“If we couldn’t have Tyreek, that’d be tough, but the show goes on… Somewhere down the line, we’re going to get Tyreek back…” pic.twitter.com/c93KQZ3jZs — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 25, 2023

In just seven games this season, Hill has already racked up 53 catches for 902 yards and seven touchdowns.

Here’s a look at Miami’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Tyreek Hill, Hip

S Jevon Holland, Concussion

RB Alec Ingold, Foot

OL Robert Jones, Not Injury Related – Personal

RB Raheem Mostert, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR River Cracraft, Shoulder

CB Xavien Howard, Groin

CB Kader Kohou, Neck

CB Nik Needham, Achilles

CB Jalen Ramsey, Knee

CB Cam Smith, Foot

WR Jaylen Waddle, Back

C Connor Williams, Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB David Long Jr., Knee / Gameday Concussion Protocol Evaluation