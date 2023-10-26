Patriots reportedly sign Jalen Reagor to 53-man roster

Newsletter Signup
After playing a season high 25 snaps in the Patriots’ upset over the Bills on Sunday, wide receiver Jalen Reagor is reportedly being signed to New England’s 53-man roster.
Reagor, 24, had previously been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for multiple games. But given NFL rules — a team can only elevate the same practice squad player three times before it has to officially sign him to the roster in order to play him — New England had to make a decision.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network — who first reported the news of the Patriots signing Reagor to the 53-man roster — the receiver has “impressed behind the scenes.” He’s played 39 snaps in the last two games, and has made one catch for 11 yards.
Drafted 21st overall in 2020 by the Eagles, Reagor has yet to find his NFL niche. The Patriots are already the third team of his career, as he also played for the Vikings in 2022.
The Patriots face the Dolphins in a Week 8 AFC East matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m.
