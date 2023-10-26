Patriots Patriots reportedly sign Jalen Reagor to 53-man roster Reagor was a first-round pick by the Eagles in 2020. Jalen Reagor during the Patriots' win over the Bills. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

After playing a season high 25 snaps in the Patriots’ upset over the Bills on Sunday, wide receiver Jalen Reagor is reportedly being signed to New England’s 53-man roster.

Reagor, 24, had previously been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for multiple games. But given NFL rules — a team can only elevate the same practice squad player three times before it has to officially sign him to the roster in order to play him — New England had to make a decision.

The #Patriots are signing WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster, source said. The former first-rounder has impressed behind the scenes in New England, earning praise from Bill Belichick. He played his most snaps of the season on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2023

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network — who first reported the news of the Patriots signing Reagor to the 53-man roster — the receiver has “impressed behind the scenes.” He’s played 39 snaps in the last two games, and has made one catch for 11 yards.

Drafted 21st overall in 2020 by the Eagles, Reagor has yet to find his NFL niche. The Patriots are already the third team of his career, as he also played for the Vikings in 2022.

The Patriots face the Dolphins in a Week 8 AFC East matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m.