Patriots Patriots list 8 players as questionable, declare one out ahead of Dolphins game The team appears to be getting healthier following their upset victory versus the Buffalo Bills. Keion White suffered a concussion against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. He is questionable to return this Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

The Patriots’ injury report is beginning to thin out as the team listed eight players as ‘questionable’ and only ruled one on Friday afternoon prior to Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The team appears to be getting healthier after their upset victory over the Buffalo Bills. Last week, New England categorized 16 players as questionable and three as out in the days leading up to its game against the Bills.

This week, however, six defensive players and two offensive players remain on the mend for the 2-5 New England squad.

Defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee), Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder), and Keion White (concussion) are questionable to play in Miami this Sunday. Barmore also held a ‘questionable’ tag heading into last week’s matchup versus Buffalo but ended up playing. White was inactive in Week 6 due to being in concussion protocol, and Wise was a new addition to the report this week.

Advertisement:

Linebacker Josh Uche (ankle/toe), along with two members of the Patriots secondary, Jonathan Jones (knee) and Shaun Wade (shoulder), are also questionable for Sunday.

Offensive linemen Trent Brown (ankle/knee) and Vederian Lowe (ankle) round out those labeled as questionable to play. Brown was injured during the Bills game and briefly missed a drive before returning to play. He was replaced by Lowe in the meantime.

However, Lowe also endured his injury shortly after being subbed in for Brown and did not see the field again.

OL Calvin Anderson (illness) is the sole New England player ruled out for Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, four players were removed from the Patriots’ injury report. Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle), tight end Hunter Henry (ankle), Ty Montgomery (not injury related), and guard Cole Strange (knee) were deemed full participants during Friday’s practice.

With wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also off of the injury report as of Wednesday, perhaps this past offseason’s free agent signing can get his season going. Smith-Schuster has yet to record a touchdown as a Patriot and has logged just 14 receptions for 86 yards.

The Dolphins come into their home game against New England with nine players of their own as questionable, including cornerbacks Xavien Howard (groin), and Jalen Ramsey (knee). However, Ramsey posted on X on Thursday that he has a ‘chance’ to play versus the Patriots. Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) is also uncertain to play for Miami Sunday.

Advertisement:

The Patriots and Dolphins are set to kick off Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Hard Rock Stadium.