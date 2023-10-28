Patriots Dolphins activate star corner Jalen Ramsey ahead of clash with Patriots Ramsey will make his season debut against New England. Jalen Ramsey will make his Miami Dolphins debut on Sunday. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Less than 24 hours before their clash with the Patriots on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are adding a key player to their lineup. Jalen Ramsey is set to make his season debut, and his Dolphins debut, against New England, Ian Rapoport first reported.

Earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that Miami was planning for Ramsey’s return this week. The star corner responded to that report on X, saying it was “news to me.”

So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me 🤔… mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad. https://t.co/CZo8ATgtKy — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

Ramsey began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was immediately impactful, winning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. Since then, he’s been selected to six Pro Bowls and is a three-time AP All-Pro, as well as a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey via trade in the offseason, but suffered a torn meniscus during training camp which kept him off the field for the first seven weeks of the year. Miami opened the 21-day window for his activation on Oct. 18 when Ramsey returned to practice.

New England already played against Miami early in the season, suffering a 24-17 loss in Week 2. The Dolphins held the Patriots to 17 points even without Ramsey. With the addition of their new star, Miami’s defense could cause even more trouble for Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense.

Kickoff for Sunday’s matchup is set for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.