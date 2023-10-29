Patriots Bill Belichick kept his remarks brief following the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins Belichick avoided answering questions about both Mac Jones and the officiating. Bill Belichick talking to an official during the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Bill Belichick had a succinct description of the Patriots’ performance in Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Dolphins.

“As a team, it just wasn’t good enough,” he said in the postgame press conference.

New England fell to 2-6 with the loss (bottom of the AFC East), while Miami improved to 6-2 (top of the division).

The game was decided by the two teams’ ability to pass the ball. The Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, totaled 324 yards through the air (including three touchdown passes).

Mac Jones, in contrast, threw for just 161 yards. The Patriots were just 1-for-9 on third down conversions.

Belichick was asked if Jones would still be his quarterback going forward.

“We all need to play better,” he said in response.

New England had a chance to tie the game near the end of the second quarter — having driven to the Miami 23-yard line — but Jones threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“It was obviously a big play,” Belichick acknowledged of the moment.

“We all need to play better,” he reiterated later in the press conference. “We all need to play and coach better.”

Regarding some of the officiating, including the non-call of potential defenseless receiver penalty following a Dolphins hit on Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker, Belichick had a familiar response.

“Talk to the officials.”

There were also no updates provided on the injuries to Parker, fellow wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, or linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.