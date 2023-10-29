Patriots Teammates react after DeVante Parker leaves Patriots-Dolphins game with head injury "It's the worst feeling in the world, so can't put someone in that position," Mac Jones said. DeVante Parker took a hard hit in the third quarter Sunday and didn't return. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker left Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Midway through the third quarter, on second and 10, Mac Jones fired the ball to Parker near midfield. Parker bobbled it momentarily, and before he could corral it, Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott accelerated into Parker’s head and drove him to the ground.

Huge hit from Deshon Elliott on DeVante Parker.



But was it legal? #Dolphins #Patriots pic.twitter.com/hujVksChSI — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 29, 2023

The referees didn’t make a call. The Patriots ruled Parker out, and he didn’t return.

“It’s football, and it’s a bang-bang play, but I hate seeing that when you’re the quarterback, right?” Mac Jones said. “It’s the worst feeling in the world, so can’t put someone in that position.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick kept his response short. He simply said: “You should talk to the officials about that.”

Captain Matthew Slater added that he believes Elliott will be fined for the hit.

Center and fellow captain David Andrews said injuries are a “sad part of the game” and called Parker a “tough, great pro.”

“I don’t think you ever want to see someone go down,” Andrews told reporters. “I’m not sure what they’re looking for on certain things. Hope that DP’s all right.”

David Andrews reacts to hit on DeVante Parker (he was ruled out after the play) pic.twitter.com/FFYc8JQqy4 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 29, 2023

Parker, in his second season with the Patriots, has 14 catches for 144 yards this season. He missed multiple games due to a concussion last season.