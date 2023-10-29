Patriots Patriots vs. Dolphins live updates: Miami takes 14-7 lead The Patriots are looking to keep it rolling after beating the Bills in Week 7. Kendrick Bourne reeled in a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

After orchestrating a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter en route to an upset win over the Bills in Week 7, the Patriots will try to carry that momentum over into another divisional showdown against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Patriots (2-5), looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season, will kick things off in Miami (5-2) at 1 p.m.

Despite their comeback win over Buffalo, the Patriots will have their hands full against Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and an explosive Miami offense. A banged-up New England defense will need to stand tall, but Mac Jones and Co. will also need to prepare for the return of cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the Dolphins’ defense.

Advertisement:

Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Dolphins.

Conor Roche also has a breakdown on six Dolphins to watch for on Sunday.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s showdown in Florida, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

LIVE UPDATES

2:10: DeVante Parker sighting.

2:08: That was a physical, vintage run from Rhamondre Stevenson there.

2:07: Pop Douglas picks up a first down. 13-yard pickup off a slant route.

Mac Jones to Demario Douglas for 13 yards! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/FK4JplceVs — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) October 29, 2023

2:05: Doesn’t seem like Jonathan Jones is 100%.

The #Patriots have mostly had J.C. Jackson on Tyreek Hill. Jonathan Jones (knee) came into the game as questionable. Would assume that's why he's not drawing the Hill matchup as much. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 29, 2023

2:00: And now Miami targets JC Jackson on a 1-yard pass for a touchdown. 14-7 Miami.

2:00: JC Jackson gets flagged for pass interference on Tyreek Hill in the end zone. Ooof.

1:55: Patriots announce that Bentley is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

1:55: Myles Bryant is down for New England.

1:51: Dugger having a great half — he brings down Tua with a sack.

Nobody blocks Kyle Dugger and he gets the sack on Tua! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/EI9abdQ9Ca — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) October 29, 2023

1:49: looks like Bentley might be banged up. He’s heading to the locker room.

1:48: Miami converts on another 4th down play.

1:46: Keion White with a great play to record a nine-yard loss for Miami.

1:43: A very shaky showing from New England’s offense out of the gate, beyond Jones’ TD to Bourne.

The Patriots capitalized on their short field after Dugger's INT, but their other three drives have been very underwhelming:



3 plays, 2 yards, punt

5 plays, 20 yards, punt

3 plays, -11 yards, punt — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 29, 2023

1:40: Zeke fumbles, but New England catches a break when the ball goes out of bounds. New England is also knocked for a penalty on the sequence.

Advertisement:

1:32: Tua and Tyreek Hill connect on a 42-yard score. J.C. Jackson in coverage.

7-7 game.

1:27: Second straight game for New England where they turn an interception into six points. Winning formula.

1:24: Mac Jones hits Kendrick Bourne for a 24-yard touchdown. Great throw. Patriots make Miami pay for that interception.

7-0 Patriots.

Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne are cooking once again.



pic.twitter.com/uL9WkC0zct — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) October 29, 2023

1:22: Kyle Dugger picks off Tua. Dreadful throw from the Dolphins QB.

1:21: Nice run stop by Keion White — and then Christian Barmore drops Tua for a sack. He’s been a force over these last few weeks.

1:19: Looks like a few veterans are on the outside looking at regular snaps out of the gate for New England.

Patriots WR snaps through 2 drives (total of 8 snaps):



🏈Kendrick Bourne: 7

🏈Pop Douglas: 7

🏈Jalen Reagor: 5

🏈DeVante Parker: 3

🏈JuJu Smith-Schuster: 0



(Tyquan Thornton/Kayshon Boutte inactive) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 29, 2023

1:18: Patriots using a lot of pre-snap motion on offense, especially with Pop Douglas.

1:14: Pharaoh Brown reels in a catch … for under 20 yards? Unheard of!

1:10: Patriots defense ultimately forces a punt. Nice recovery after Miami converts on that 4th down.

1:08: Dolphins connect on a 4th and 1. Waddle reels it in for 17.

1:05: Patriots go 3-and-out.

1:03: Demario Douglas tackled for a 4-yard loss on the opening play.

1:00: Dolphins win the coin toss and defer.

12:27: Looks like Onwenu is staying put at RT. The correct call, given last week’s play from the O-line.

Patriots offensive line in warmups:



LT: Trent Brown

LG: Cole Strange

C: David Andrews

RG: Sidy Sow

RT: Mike Onwenu



Looks like they found their starting 5. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 29, 2023

12:18: Patriots opting for the silver pants again.

12:10: Live look-in at warmups.

11:34: No Xavien Howard in the Dolphins’ secondary today:

11:32: Here are the Patriots inactives:

Uche and Lowe were ruled out ahead of Sunday, while Tyquan Thornton joins the inactive list after a quiet showing last week. JuJu Smith-Schuster is active, so we’ll see how both him and Demario Douglas share reps together. The rookie has been more impressive this season.

Advertisement:

11:30: Greetings ahead of today’s matchup between two AFC East foes. Any predictions? Leave them in the comments.