Patriots vs. Dolphins live updates: Miami takes 14-7 lead

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
After orchestrating a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter en route to an upset win over the Bills in Week 7, the Patriots will try to carry that momentum over into another divisional showdown against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Patriots (2-5), looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season, will kick things off in Miami (5-2) at 1 p.m.
Despite their comeback win over Buffalo, the Patriots will have their hands full against Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and an explosive Miami offense. A banged-up New England defense will need to stand tall, but Mac Jones and Co. will also need to prepare for the return of cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the Dolphins’ defense.
Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Dolphins.
Conor Roche also has a breakdown on six Dolphins to watch for on Sunday.
Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s showdown in Florida, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.
LIVE UPDATES
2:10: DeVante Parker sighting.
2:08: That was a physical, vintage run from Rhamondre Stevenson there.
2:07: Pop Douglas picks up a first down. 13-yard pickup off a slant route.
2:05: Doesn’t seem like Jonathan Jones is 100%.
2:00: And now Miami targets JC Jackson on a 1-yard pass for a touchdown. 14-7 Miami.
2:00: JC Jackson gets flagged for pass interference on Tyreek Hill in the end zone. Ooof.
1:55: Patriots announce that Bentley is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.
1:55: Myles Bryant is down for New England.
1:51: Dugger having a great half — he brings down Tua with a sack.
1:49: looks like Bentley might be banged up. He’s heading to the locker room.
1:48: Miami converts on another 4th down play.
1:46: Keion White with a great play to record a nine-yard loss for Miami.
1:43: A very shaky showing from New England’s offense out of the gate, beyond Jones’ TD to Bourne.
1:40: Zeke fumbles, but New England catches a break when the ball goes out of bounds. New England is also knocked for a penalty on the sequence.
1:32: Tua and Tyreek Hill connect on a 42-yard score. J.C. Jackson in coverage.
7-7 game.
1:27: Second straight game for New England where they turn an interception into six points. Winning formula.
1:24: Mac Jones hits Kendrick Bourne for a 24-yard touchdown. Great throw. Patriots make Miami pay for that interception.
7-0 Patriots.
1:22: Kyle Dugger picks off Tua. Dreadful throw from the Dolphins QB.
1:21: Nice run stop by Keion White — and then Christian Barmore drops Tua for a sack. He’s been a force over these last few weeks.
1:19: Looks like a few veterans are on the outside looking at regular snaps out of the gate for New England.
1:18: Patriots using a lot of pre-snap motion on offense, especially with Pop Douglas.
1:14: Pharaoh Brown reels in a catch … for under 20 yards? Unheard of!
1:10: Patriots defense ultimately forces a punt. Nice recovery after Miami converts on that 4th down.
1:08: Dolphins connect on a 4th and 1. Waddle reels it in for 17.
1:05: Patriots go 3-and-out.
1:03: Demario Douglas tackled for a 4-yard loss on the opening play.
1:00: Dolphins win the coin toss and defer.
12:27: Looks like Onwenu is staying put at RT. The correct call, given last week’s play from the O-line.
12:18: Patriots opting for the silver pants again.
12:10: Live look-in at warmups.
11:34: No Xavien Howard in the Dolphins’ secondary today:
11:32: Here are the Patriots inactives:
Uche and Lowe were ruled out ahead of Sunday, while Tyquan Thornton joins the inactive list after a quiet showing last week. JuJu Smith-Schuster is active, so we’ll see how both him and Demario Douglas share reps together. The rookie has been more impressive this season.
11:30: Greetings ahead of today’s matchup between two AFC East foes. Any predictions? Leave them in the comments.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.