Patriots Report: Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne has torn ACL, will miss the remainder of the season Kendrick Bourne's season is reportedly over. Kendrick Bourne AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Patriots may be without their leading receiver for the rest of the season.

Kendrick Bourne has a torn ACL and “likely” will have to miss the remainder of New England’s season, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Bourne was on pace for his most productive season as a Patriot since joining the team in 2021. His 37 catches, 406 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns are all team-highs.

He is also in the final year of his contract.

Bourne caught three of the four passes targeted towards him in the loss to Miami. He tallied 36 yards and a touchdown.

This story will be updated

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne suffered torn ACL, likely out for season. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/pEwkjjMm3i — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023