Patriots are reportedly ‘open’ to trading Josh Uche

The Patriots might still make a trade before Tuesday’s deadline, according to the latest report.
Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Patriots are “open to dealing [defensive end] Josh Uche and have had some talks with teams.”
Uche, 25, totaled 11.5 sacks in 2022, by far the most of his career. He continues to generate a decent pass-rushing grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Uche missed the last two games with a combination of ankle, knee, and toe injuries (according to team injury reports), but is not expected to miss significant time.
“Some have concerns about his health, but it doesn’t sound like he’s dealing with anything major,” noted Graziano.
Originally selected by New England out of Michigan in the second round (60th overall) in the 2020 draft, Uche’s contract expires after the 2023 season, meaning he could end up being a half-season rental.
As far as a possible return, Uche’s value was recently projected as being equivalent to a third or fourth-round pick, according to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.
