Patriots reportedly did not receive any calls about trading for Mac Jones

The Patriots did not receive any calls from other teams interested in trading for Mac Jones, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“Despite some speculation, the Patriots have not received any trade calls for QB Mac Jones, per sources,” Howe tweeted.

The Patriots did not make any trades before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter called a potential Jones trade an interesting scenario, but ultimately said that it was ‘hard to come up’ with a realistic deal.

So, it appears Jones will remain a Patriot for the time being. He’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,641 yards and nine touchdowns against eight interceptions. Jones has slightly cut down on turnovers since being benched in back-to-back games against the Cowboys and Saints and has kept the starting job.

But, that’s because the Patriots don’t have any other quarterbacks they feel comfortable relying on, Schefter said. They cut both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham and brought them back after no teams claimed them during the waiver period.

Jones showed flashes of how well he can play in an upset win over the Bills. But, he reverted back to old form on Sunday, throwing a critical interception against the Dolphins in a 31-17 loss.

Jones has one year left on his rookie deal. He has fifth-year option for the following season that the Patriots could pick up if they choose to.

