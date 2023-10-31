Patriots Patriots are reportedly taking a ‘very hard’ look at elite QB prospects in 2024 draft class "They've had live game exposure to every one of the top quarterbacks except Caleb Williams." North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye AP Photo/Chris Seward

If things keep going the way they’re going, the Patriots could find themselves with a top-5 pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

New England’s 2-6 record is the worst in the entire AFC.

The Bears and the Giants are also 2-6. The Panthers are 1-6, and the Cardinals are 1-7. Every other team in the NFL has a better record than the Patriots.

Despite taking Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 Draft, there are questions about whether it’s time for the Patriots to find another option at quarterback.

Jones is still on his rookie deal, so he’s still an affordable option for next season. However, his performance has regressed since his rookie season as he plays for his third offensive coordinator in three years.

Advertisement:

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are taking a long look at quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

The #Patriots currently have the 4th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and according to @AlbertBreer, have been busy scouting the top college QB's. pic.twitter.com/kTycqcQoEc — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 30, 2023

“I can just tell you guys for a fact that the Patriots have have had live game exposure – and remember you have to make decisions where you go with your scouts,” Breer said during an appearance on NBC Sports Boston. “They’ve had live game exposure to every one of the top quarterbacks except Caleb Williams. I’m sure they’ll get to Caleb soon, so they are taking a very hard look at these guys.”

Breer said the Patriots’ interest in quarterbacks at the top of the draft reflects the teams confidence level in Jones.

“I think it’s reflective of where they are too,” Breer said. “Mac Jones, maybe you give him another year, but he hasn’t played well enough to where if you have the second pick, or the third pick, or the fourth pick, you’re going to pass on a quarterback because he’s here.”